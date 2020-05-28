Kareena Kapoor Khan is heartbroken and seeks ‘Justice for George Floyd’ post his demise due to police violence

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a powerful message and seek justice for the demise of George Floyd in the USA due to police violence.

The news of the demise of George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA has caused unrest across the country and now is making waves across the world. Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has also stood up against the use of police violence against George Floyd and has shared a powerful message on social media. The Actress is known to stand up for various causes and recently, post the Cyclone Amphan, Kareena prayed for the lives that were lost due to the catastrophe.

Now, on Thursday, Kareena took up the cause of George Floyd and was heartbroken over the news of his demise post police violence. She reacted to it and shared the cover of a magazine on her social media. Not just this, she captioned it with a heartbroken emoticon and also used the trending hashtag ‘Justice for George Floyd.’ The news of the demise of George Floyd hit social media on May 25, 2020, after which several Hollywood celebs also reacted to the violence committed against him.

Kareena shared the powerful magazine cover from the year 1968 on which we could see a man of African-American origin running from police. The year had been changed first to 2015 and then to 2020 with a red pen to depict the years in which violence has been committed against people. The Laal Singh Chaddha star took up the cause of the death of George Floyd and shared her stance on the same on her social media handle.

Here is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post on George Floyd:

Meanwhile, Protest is being done against the 4 police officers who were involved in violence against George Floyd. The video of one of the officers suffocating George Floyd went viral on social media and post that the officers involved were sacked. Now, celebs have also reacted to the news of the demise of George Floyd and Kareena Kapoor Khan also has raised her voice in the matter.

