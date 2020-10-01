  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan is heartbroken over Balrampur case: Not just another rape, not just another number

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to voice her thoughts over the news of another incident of an alleged rape with a young girl in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh. The actress was heartbroken over it and demanded an end to the abuse of women.
32498 reads Mumbai Updated: October 1, 2020 05:16 pm
Graphic details, trigger warning Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has reacted to the news of Balrampur's case where a 22-year old college student was allegedly raped and brutalised. Reports of the incident left the nation in grief as it came just after another incident in Hathras, UP. Reacting to the news, Kareena shared the report of the same on social media and penned her thoughts over it. Further, she demanded that the abuse of women in the country needs to be put to an end. 

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared the report by Faye D'Souza about the Balrampur case and wrote, "Not just another rape, not just another number. The abuse of women needs to stop. #BalrampurHorror." Earlier, Anushka Sharma had penned a note on social media after she heard about the news of another incident from Uttar Pradesh. Not just this, Kriti Sanon shared the statistics related to the rape cases in India on her social media as she demanded an end to it. 

Over the past few days, several Bollywood stars have reacted to the reports of Hathras case and with another report of alleged rape, many have expressed anger over the increasing incidents of violence against women. 

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction on the Balrampur case:

A day back, Kareena had reacted over the news of the Hathras incident and apologised to the 20-year-old girl who was gang-raped and brutalized. Post that, the girl was taken to New Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. However, she passed away. Kareena had sought justice for her on social media. Several Bollywood actors have been voicing their concerns over women's safety after the recent incidents. 

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan apologises to Hathras victim as she joins Anushka Sharma & others to seek justice for her

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Women in this country are really not safe

