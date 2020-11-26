Kareena Kapoor Khan is heartbroken over Diego Maradona's demise; Says 'Rest in power'

Legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60. Numerous Bollywood celebs have paid tributes to the legend on social media.

Diego Maradona who is considered one of the greatest footballers in the world has passed away on Wednesday. The football legend reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest post which he left for his heavenly abode. He was 60 at the time of his demise. The entire world is shocked by this tragic news and people everywhere have mourned his demise. Celebrities, sportsmen, and politicians alike have taken to social media and paid their last tributes to Maradona while remembering him.

Among them is Kareena Kapoor Khan who is heartbroken upon hearing the news of the legend’s demise. She has shared an old picture of the world cup winner and pays tribute to him by writing, “Rest in power.” Her sister Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, recalls the time when she had the honour to meet Maradona in person. The actress also gives a glimpse of the pictures along with the post as she remembers him with a heavy heart.

Check out their posts below:

Earlier, numerous other celebs from Bollywood like , Abhishek Bachchan, Anurag Kashyap, Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter, and others mourned the demise of the Argentinian legend. According to the reports, he had some health complications and also underwent brain surgery a few weeks ago. His sudden demise has left behind a deep void in the world of sports that will be difficult to fill in the coming years. Meanwhile, the Argentinian President has declared three-day mourning in remembrance of the great footballer of all times.

