Kareena Kapoor Khan hints at gorging on cheesecake post workout and we totally love her dessert menu
Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut, this diva has been sharing candid photos of herself and hubby Saif Ali Khan and munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. From giving us a sneak-peek into their quarantine routine to sharing photos while face-masking, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media game is on fleek. And yesterday, Bebo shared a sun-kissed photo as she decided to step down in her building and sweat it out.
Alongside the selfie, Kareena wrote, “Dear fat, prepare to die....Xoxo, me.” Soon after, Sonam Kapoor dropped a muscle emoji encouraging Bebo’s pumped up selfie and also, another comment that caught our attention was a message by Karan Wahi, who worked with Kareena on the sets of Dance India Dance. Karan Wahi wrote, “Don ko pakadna Aur Aap par fat ka jeena mushkil he nahi namumkin hai,” and to this, Bebo replied, “Tell that to the cheesecake waiting for me in the fridge..”
Earlier, Kareena had posted a photo of Saif and Tim wherein Tim was lying on his back and her caption read, Saif said, “I always got your back”... Tim took it literally.” Also, Bebo shared a picture of her niece Inaaya, showing off her family tree, as Kareena wrote, “My beautiful niece #FamilyForever .@sakpataudi @khemster2 @ss0176 @saraalikhan95 @iakpataudi @karishmakemmu @kemmujyoti @ravi.kemmu.” Talking about Innaya’s artwork, it featured, “Inaaya’s parents, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal, her maternal grandparents - Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, her paternal grandparents, cousins - Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena and Saif and Sharmila’s other daughter, Saba Ali Khan.”
Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's post here:
