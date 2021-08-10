Kareena Kapoor Khan hints at 'new beginnings' as she turns producer alongside Hansal Mehta & Ekta Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is grabbing all the eyeballs ever since she announced that she would be launching her pregnancy bible. Well, the book was launched yesterday, and after that, Bebo has been throwing surprises after surprises towards her fans. First, Kareena and revealed that they have named their second son Jehangir Ali Khan. The netizens were still in the middle of absorbing this fact, but before they could do that, Kareena has stunned her fans with yet another news. The actress is all set to step into production.

Yes! You heard that right. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her posing along with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta and announced that she would be wearing a producer's hat soon. Sharing the picture on her Instagram, the actress wrote, "New beginnings". Hansal stood in the middle of both the ladies as Ekta was holding him from one side and Kareena from the other. All three looked happy.

Take a look:

According to reports in News 18, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to turn producer for the very first time with a slick, edgy, new-age thriller. In collaboration with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the yet-untitled film will be directed by Hansal Mehta, who, after the success of Scam 1992, has cemented his position as one of the industry's most critically & commercially acclaimed directors.

The moment she shared this news on her Instagram, sister Karisma Kapoor commented, “Can’t wait for this.” Well, we are sure that even fans cannot wait for this. What do you think of Kareena turning into a producer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

