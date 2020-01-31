Kareena Kapoor Khan hopes Taimur Ali Khan will be ‘smart, intelligent & bright boy’; Calls him ‘globetrotter’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan is always in the limelight like his parents. In a recent interview, Kareena shared that Taimur teaches her something new every day and that he is a sport when it comes to travelling with her or Saif for work.

Among the most successful actors who is also a wonderful mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan has managed to do it all. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is often seen travelling for work but is not alone and her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan accompanies her. Amidst a busy lifestyle, Kareena and Saif are often seen trying to spend time with Taimur. While the actress is one of those who has set the bar very high when it comes to parenting as well as maintaining a work life balance, she recently revealed that her little Tim helps her in doing so.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena spoke about balancing work and spending time with Taimur. The Laal Singh Chaddha star revealed that she learns something new everyday from Taimur and that motherhood as per her doesn’t have a set formula. Kareena even mentioned that she and Saif often are busy with work and in those times, Taimur understands that his parents are working. She even mentioned that at times, she takes Taimur on sets when Saif is busy as she hates to leave him alone. The do-it-all mom also shared that she hopes that Taimur grows up to be an intelligent boy.

Talking about Taimur travelling with Saif and her, Kareena said, “He is travelling around all over India and the world with us. He has become quite the globetrotter (laughs). We are leaning on each other, supporting each other. He understands my work and hopefully, he is going up to be Inshallah a smart, intelligent and bright boy. That’s all I can hope for and we are trying to do our best as parents.” On motherhood, Kareena shared, “Everyday, I learn something from Taimur. I am growing along with him.”

Meanwhile, when Kareena jetted off to Chandigarh to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha, Taimur also joined mommy. Photos of the munchkin playing in the fields with kids while Kareena shot for the film surfaced online. More recently, Kareena, Saif and Tim brought in the new year together in Gstaad, Switzerland. On the work front, Kareena is shooting for co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Soon she will begin shooting for ’s multistarrer Takht. Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020.

