Kareena Kapoor Khan on how her relationship with Saif Ali Khan has evolved: We enjoy each other’s company…

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They have been together for more than a decade now and after spending so many years together and having 2 kids, these two still manage to give us major couple goals. Their relationship and the way they handle their marriage are often talked about. Both Saif and Kareena are quite sorted when it comes to their relationship and that is something which fans love about them. Well, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan Bebo opened up about how has her relationship with Saif evolved over years.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on how her relationship with Saif Ali Khan has evolved

Opening about this, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed the fact that both of them have been evolving as artists and the fact that after 2 kids they have learnt to prioritise their lives makes her happy. In fact, she quipped that today just sitting around and cooking a meal when the kids are around them in the kitchen is a highlight. Bebo further added, “We rather do that than go out for a meal. We want to be with our kids and around our kids and include them in whatever we are doing. So even if our friends are over or family, we are all sitting together. That feeling is something else. So we have also evolved in that sense and Covid has also taught us that because we have spent so much time as a family because in covid we were all finally together. We enjoy each other’s company and I think that is something which is so important in a marriage.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Kareena's film Laal Singh Chaddha has just hit the theatres. Next, she will feature in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. The movie is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. Besides this, Kareena will make her debut in production with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller project, which is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK. Soon, she will also work on a movie with Rhea Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Saif Ali Khan has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. He has a Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. He also will be seen in the Pan-India film Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan misses dad Saif Ali Khan & brothers Ibrahim, Taimur & Jeh on Raksha Bandhan; Shares old PICS