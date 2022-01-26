Kareena Kapoor Khan hugs her man Saif Ali Khan in THIS cute throwback selfie; See PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those Bollywood actresses who enjoy a huge fan following on social media and there is a different kind of fandom for her and her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan as the two define royalty for sure. Ever since the two tied the knot, there is no denying that they are the ‘It’ couple of B-town. Even, their kids Taimur and Jeh are quite popular. And, since her debut on Instagram, the 41-year-old actress has been treating her fans with the couple’s pictures, videos, etc.

On Wednesday, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to her ‘gram to treat her fans with a throwback photo of hers and Saif. The photo was originally posted by Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi. She wrote, “Thanks for my followers again,” along with a sticker saying, “So Cute.” Kareena reshared the photo on the story section and wrote, “My man” along with a red heart emoticon. The picture was wholesome and lovely as they hugged each other in the selfie.

See Kareena’s Instagram story here:

Earlier today, she enjoyed a lunch date at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s residence along with filmmaker Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora. Kareena took the opportunity to share the photos from the lunch date on ‘gram. Kareena and Malaika twinned in black outfits and looked gorgeous as ever.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the film Lal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The movie will release on 14 April, this year.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan's monochrome twinning looks have the temps soaring: Yay or Nay?