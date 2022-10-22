Kareena Kapoor Khan in black bodycon dress steps out to dine with BFFs Malaika and Amrita Arora; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bollywood industry. For those unaware, Kareena is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor. After making her acting debut in 2000 with Refugee alongside actor Abhishek Bachchan, she polished her skills and is now one of the leading actresses in the Bollywood film industry.

Despite being super successful in her professional life, she leaves no moment to spare time for her friends and family on her personal front. Today, we spotted our lovely Bebo in a gorgeous black dress as she stepped out of her home to dine out with her besties and actors Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora in Mumbai city. Amrita and Malaika waved at the paparazzi from their luxury car.

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash

On Thursday evening, popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra held a Diwali bash which was no less than a star-studded affair. At the party, we saw Malaika Arora in her gorgeous black saree. However, Kareena Kapoor chose to give the party a miss. Manish Malhotra shares a strong bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Knowing this, we wonder if all is well between the two high-profile celebs.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s career

Recently, Kareena Kapoor starred in Advait Chandan's adaptation of Forrest Gump, titled Laal Singh Chaddha wherein she played the lead role alongside actor Aamir Khan. Later, Kapoor will also be seen next in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's film and another film directed by Rajesh Krishnan. We hope to see Bebo soon on the screens.

