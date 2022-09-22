Kareena Kapoor Khan Inside Birthday Pics: Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and more sizzled at the bash

All eyes were on Kareena Kapoor Khan yesterday as the diva celebrated her birthday. Social media was buzzing with wishes for the star and fans left no stones unturned to make it special for her. Well, Bebo celebrated her special day with her family in the afternoon at her dad Randhir Kapoor’s house. But in the evening, the actress hosted a bash at her house which was attended by a lot of celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others. Now her dear friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra shared a couple of inside pictures from the bash and we bet you would fall in love with it.

Taking to his Instagram handle Manish Malhotra shared a couple of pictures from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bash. In the first picture, Manish posed with Bebo who looked stunning in black attire while Amrita sizzled in white attire. In the next image, we can see Bebo pouting her way through the picture as she posed with Manish once again. Then comes a picture with the gorgeous Malaika Arora and last but not least was a group picture of Manish, KJo, Bebo and Karisma Kapoor.