Kareena Kapoor Khan is irritated as she gets chased by a fan for photos; Netizens troll her & call her ‘rude’

A day back, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with Taimur Ali Khan after celebrating Holi. The Angrezi Medium star was chased by a female fan who accidentally pushed her while asking for photos. Kareena’s reaction to the fan didn’t go down well with netizens. Check it out.

Often Bollywood stars get chased by their fans for selfies when they step out of their homes. Most of the times, actors oblige their fans, however, at times, the situation may get out of hand. Speaking of this, a day back, Kareena Kapoor Khan was returning home with Taimur Ali Khan after celebrating Holi. However, while walking back, Kareena was chased by female fans who wanted to get a photo with her Angrezi Medium star. Amidst of the haste, a female fan accidentally pushed Kareena and she got irritated on her.

In a video doing rounds on social media, we get to see Kareena walking out of the gate and a female fan is seeing following her. As soon as both are out of the gate, Kareena got a shove from the female fan and she seemed to react on the fan for a split second but posed for a photo for the paparazzi. Soon, Kareena made her way back to home with Taimur. However, Kareena’s reaction to being chased by fans didn’t go down well with Netizens who trolled her for being rude.

A user wrote on the video, “She seems very rude to her fan. Very bad. She should take lessons from , her cousin . Everyone should boycott her movies if she behaves like this.” Another user mentioned that Kareena shouldn’t have lost her calm on the fan as they just wanted a photo. The user wrote, “goodness...Look at her attitude. Very bad. I know sometimes fans and media create a very stressful situation for these celebs but you also need to understand that these fans do not get such occassions to stumble upon their fav stars. Little smile on her face and that acknowledgment would have brought smiles on the fans' faces. No doubt why bebo is regarded as one of the most arrogant actresses in bollywood.”

Check out Kareena’s video and fan comments:

Meanwhile, Kareena left the situation and headed home with Taimur. A few days back, at the screening of Karisma Kapoor’s digital debut, the Angrezi Medium star was asked by fans for selfies and she obliged most of them with a smile. However, this time, her reaction to the fan seems to have irked netizens who took to calling her out for it. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. The film released on March 13, 2020.

