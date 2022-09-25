Kareena Kapoor Khan is a cool mama in white tee and trousers as she gets clicked in Bandra; PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making a digit debut soon with Sujoy Ghosh’s film.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. She knows how to turn heads from her fashion sense. Right from fashionable to casual attires, her looks are always up to the mark. Today, also the Jab We Met actress was seen in the city. She was wearing simple yet stylish casuals and was looking awesome. She kept it very simple. To note, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan.
Kareena was spotted in Bandra wearing a simple white tee and baggy green colour trousers. She kept her hair open and applied red lipstick. As always she never misses her glasses. The actress was also carrying a bottle and also posed for the shutterbugs. Her look was giving Sunday vibes. Recently, she celebrated her birthday and it was star-studded affair. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and many others were seen enjoying the party.
Talking about her film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of Forrest Gump, did not perform well at the box office.
Take a look at her pictures here:
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be collaborating with Rhea Kapoor for a women-centric project. She will also make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena has also started prep for Hansal Mehta's film. The actress will also be making her debut as a producer with the project.
