Kareena Kapoor Khan is a cool mama in white tee and trousers as she gets clicked in Bandra; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. She knows how to turn heads from her fashion sense. Right from fashionable to casual attires, her looks are always up to the mark. Today, also the Jab We Met actress was seen in the city. She was wearing simple yet stylish casuals and was looking awesome. She kept it very simple. To note, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan.

Kareena was spotted in Bandra wearing a simple white tee and baggy green colour trousers. She kept her hair open and applied red lipstick. As always she never misses her glasses. The actress was also carrying a bottle and also posed for the shutterbugs. Her look was giving Sunday vibes. Recently, she celebrated her birthday and it was star-studded affair. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and many others were seen enjoying the party.