Kareena Kapoor Khan is a vision in white co-ord set as she returns from Monaco Grand Prix 2023; See PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, as she returned from Monaco Grand Prix 2023. The popular star looked supremely stylish in a white co-ord set.

Published on May 30, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan at Mumbai airport (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Key Highlight

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in Mumbai after attending Monaco Grand Prix 2023.
  • The actress, who was spotted at the airport on Monday night, looked stylish in a white co-ord set.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the celebrated Bollywood star is totally busy in both her personal and professional lives. The talented actress is currently focusing on her acting career and has some highly promising projects in the pipeline. However, she is also managing her duties as a doting mom to Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, thus proving that she is an extraordinary multi-tasker. Recently. Kareena Kapoor Khan garnered attention with her stylish appearances at the Monaco Grand Prix 2023.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks a vision in white as she returns to Mumbai

The famous actress is now setting major airport style goals, as she returned to Mumbai after attending Monaco Grand Prix 2023. As always, Kareena Kapoor Khan made an effortless style statement with her all-white look and proved that comfort and style can always go hand-in-hand. Bebo opted for a white oversized sweatshirt and a pair of matching white joggers by Puma, for her return trip to India.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress kept it simple yet stylish by completing her outfit with a pair of matching white sneakers with black stripes, and a pair of oversized sunglasses. She was seen carrying a nude-shaded handbag with a statement red printed scarf. Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her hair in a high bun and opted for no-make-up look, flaunting her flawless skin.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest airport pics, below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan returns to Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan in white co-ord set

Kareena Kapoor Khan exits airport

Credits: Viral Bhayani

