Kareena Kapoor Khan is all 'hearts' for hubby Saif Ali Khan as Adipurush teaser releases; PIC
Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction to Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush teaser.
The teaser of the much-anticipated film Adipurush has been finally unveiled! The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Sita. It is helmed by Om Raut, who has also directed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. Adipurush is slated to release on January 12, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
While there's still time for the film to hit the big screens, fans are mighty impressed by Adipurush's teaser, Kareena Kapoor Khan too, couldn't help but be in awe of her husband Saif's upcoming project. Just a while ago, the Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram story and re-shared the teaser. She added four red heart emoticons stickers on it. The film also stars Sunny Singh in key roles, who essays the role of Lord Rama's younger brother Lakshmana.
Meanwhile, the Adipurush teaser and the first official poster was released on the Sarayu river bank in Ayodhya. Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Om Raut, and Bhushan Kumar attended the launch event of their highly-anticipated movie.
Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction:
Before releasing the Adipurush teaser, the makers created quite a buzz about it on social media. On Friday, Prabhas released the first-look poster of Adipurush. Sharing the poster on social media, the actor wrote, “Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya. Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM!”
On the work front, Kareena will make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller, in which she will also star. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's film adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Next, Kareena has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.
