Kareena Kapoor Khan is all 'hearts' for hubby Saif Ali Khan as Adipurush teaser releases; PIC

The teaser of the much-anticipated film Adipurush has been finally unveiled! The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Sita. It is helmed by Om Raut, who has also directed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. Adipurush is slated to release on January 12, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

While there's still time for the film to hit the big screens, fans are mighty impressed by Adipurush's teaser, Kareena Kapoor Khan too, couldn't help but be in awe of her husband Saif's upcoming project. Just a while ago, the Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram story and re-shared the teaser. She added four red heart emoticons stickers on it. The film also stars Sunny Singh in key roles, who essays the role of Lord Rama's younger brother Lakshmana.