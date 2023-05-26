Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to attend F1 Grand Prix in Monaco; Details Inside

For 2023, the F1 Monaco Grand Prix will take place from Friday May 26th to Sunday, May 28th. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently shooting for The Crew, will take a break from filming to attend the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco on May 28th. The Grand Prix in Monaco has been the hub of popular celebrities from around the world, and in the past, global stars such as Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Christiano Ronaldo have graced the races in the past.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gears up for her F1 Grand Prix debut

Excited to see Kareena Kapoor Khan make her F1 Grand Prix debut? So are we! Bebo will be attending the F1 Grand Prix race in Monaco on May 28. As per the source, Kareena will watch the practice race on May 27th in Monaco, and will interact with some of the GP drivers too! The Monaco Grand Prix is a part of the 2023 F1 calendar that consists of 23 races before the finale is held in Abu Dhabi in November.

The official website of Formula 1 shared, “The opening day of practice in the principality will take place on May 26, followed by a qualifying day on May 27 and, finally, the Grand Prix itself on May 28, with another exciting weekend of F1 action in store.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. This film marks Kareena, Rhea Kapoor, and Ektaa Kapoor’s reunion post Veere Di Wedding. A few days ago, Pinkvilla reported about the next shooting locations for The Crew.

A source close to the development informed us, “Goa and Abu Dhabi play important roles in the narrative, but both of these are smaller schedules that will happen one after the other, with a short break in between. The makers are aiming to wrap up the outdoor schedules by May end or maximum by the first week of June. After this, they will continue filming in Mumbai, and are aiming to finish the entire shoot by July. Kapil and Diljit too will join the team soon.”

Apart from The Crew, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, and it also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next.

