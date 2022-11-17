Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘always a mood’ on sets of Hansal Mehta’s next; See how Alia Bhatt reacts to PICS

It is not easy for Bollywood actors, especially women, to pursue the career of their choice even after marriage. Breaking such notions and the stereotypes associated with them, Kareena Kapoor Khan has established herself as a successful actor in the Hindi film industry even after marrying actor Saif Ali Khan. In the latest update, Kareena Kapoor Khan highlighted that she will be seen in director Hansal Mehta ’s next in a lead role and shared a few glimpses of the same.

Kareena, who has been shooting for several days now for her upcoming film in London, has dropped stills from behind-the-scenes. One of the stills also shows the actor being questioned by the cops thereby making her feel concerned. Taking to Instagram, the Tashan actor captioned her post as “Dover Diaries, United Kingdom 2022 Always a mood on set @hansalmehta @balajimotionpictures@mahana_films."

Soon after Kareena dropped this post, a few celebrities commented on this development. The new mom in B-Town and popular actor, Alia Bhatt, complimented the actress and wrote, "Loving these looks." Popular filmmaker Ekta Kapoor also commented, "Looking fab."