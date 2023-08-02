Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to routine duties as she returns from European vacay; Check her 'selfie on the go'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally returned home with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh, after spending a long time out of Mumbai. Just after returning from the vacation, it seems like the Laal Singh Chaddha actress has kick-started her routine day duties. Well, the actress recently took to Instagram to share a selfie which was clicked inside her car.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to the pavilion

As soon as Poo came back to Mumbai, she resumed her routine mommy duties and responsibilities. The photo that she shared on her Instagram stories revealed that she was dressed in a pristine white ensemble and had accessorised it with black sunglasses.

On the photo, the 42-year-old actress wrote, “School run.. Grade 1 stress.. Jet lag… Oh and a rush to workout.. But a selfie on the go is a must (followed by a heart and rainbow emoji).” Have a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family were spotted at the Mumbai airport on July 31 as they marked their return in the city.

A sneak peek into Kareena Kapoor Khan’s vacation with family

Even before returning, the Jab We Met actress took to Instagram to share with her fans and admirers as to how her vacation was going. She shared a photo in which she was seen resting in a park while little Jeh was leaning on her back. In the caption, the actress wrote, “That mood when you know your Summer holiday is coming to an end in a few days…(red heart and laughing face emojis),” and concluded the caption with, “#TheNapLife #MotherSonNaps (red heart and rainbow emoji).” Have a look:

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Work-wise, the actress was last seen in Advait Chandan’s directorial Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. She currently has three announced projects in her kitty. It is believed that the actress went for a vacation after wrapping up the filming for Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew in which she will be seen alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Kapoor even has a Hansal Mehta directorial and a film helmed by Sujoy Ghosh in the pipeline.