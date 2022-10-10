Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘freezing in the forest’ as she shoots for Hansal Mehta’s film in London; PIC
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her as she is shooting for Hansal Mehta's film.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Nagarjuna starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has begun shooting for her next film. The actress has a couple of exciting projects lined up in her kitty and one of them is Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller for which she recently jetted off to London along with her son Jeh. A couple of days ago, Bebo shared her first look from the film and today she has yet again shared a couple of pictures as she is shooting in the middle of a forest.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares new pictures from the sets
In the latest pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan, we can see her standing in the middle of a forest. She is wearing a dark green coloured full-length jacket with a hood. She is glowing and posing and has completed her look with black coloured boots. The actress is posing with her hands folded, Sharing these pictures, Bebo wrote, “Freezing in the Forest but must Pose for you guys…#Forest Fashion.”
Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s picture:
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in Hansal Mehta’s next
According to reports, Hansal Mehta’s next starring Kareena Kapoor Khan will have no male lead and is touted to be a murder mystery. Earlier, while speaking to Mid-Day, the actress shared details about her role and said that she will be seen in a non-glamorous avatar in this film. “We will [roll] in London. I play a detective, a rookie cop of sorts in the film. It’s different for me because the audience has seen me in glamorous roles. But this will be a bold, different move for me,” she said.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects
Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Apart from this yet-to-be-titled project with Hansal Mehta, Kareena will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.
