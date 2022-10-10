Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘freezing in the forest’ as she shoots for Hansal Mehta’s film in London; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Nagarjuna starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has begun shooting for her next film. The actress has a couple of exciting projects lined up in her kitty and one of them is Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller for which she recently jetted off to London along with her son Jeh. A couple of days ago, Bebo shared her first look from the film and today she has yet again shared a couple of pictures as she is shooting in the middle of a forest. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares new pictures from the sets

In the latest pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan, we can see her standing in the middle of a forest. She is wearing a dark green coloured full-length jacket with a hood. She is glowing and posing and has completed her look with black coloured boots. The actress is posing with her hands folded, Sharing these pictures, Bebo wrote, “Freezing in the Forest but must Pose for you guys…#Forest Fashion.” Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s picture: