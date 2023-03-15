Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'just hanging out with her new friends' in South Africa, can you guess who they are?

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the power couple of Bollywood, were recently seen leaving for their family vacation with their sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The actress shared pictures from their dreamy trip and revealed that they jetted off to South Africa. She has been sharing glimpses of their vacay. A while ago, Bebo shared yet another picture from South Africa and it is simply unmissable!

Kareena Kapoor Khan hangs out with her 'new friends'

Kareena, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself chilling in a forest. In the picture, she is seen sporting a denim shirt and comfortably relaxing on a bed. The backdrop looks equally beautiful with a scenic view and a couple of Zebras giving her company. She called them her 'new friends'. Along with the picture, Bebo wrote, "What you doin? Nothing…just hanging with my new friends…" Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, her fans were seen gushing over her. A fan wrote, "Oh my queen u look so sweet." Another fan commented, "Bebo ma'am ka koi jawab nahi she's fire."

Meanwhile, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress earlier penned an adorable birthday wish for Alia Bhatt. She took to her Instagram story and shared a monochrome picture with the new mommy. In the picture, Bebo was seen planting a sweet kiss on Alia's cheek. Along with it, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the best actress ever... love you so much Alia. Sending you a big hug from your favourite place." Have a look:

Work front

Kareena is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was announced recently and the fans are already excited to watch the talented actors together. She also has Hansal Mehta's next and Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

