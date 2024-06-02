Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘obsessed’ with Adam Driver; here's why we say so

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a huge name in the Indian film industry. Ever since she made her acting debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee in 2000, she established herself as a talented star. Over the past decades, she has been part of nearly 60 movies, most of which made good money at the box office.

While her fans can’t stop gushing over her vibrant and charming personality, she is also ‘obsessed’ with an American actor for whom she expressed her affection recently on social media. Read on!

Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses her fondness for Ferrari actor Adam Driver

‘Mai apni favorite hoon’ is a popular dialogue delivered by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Geet in the film Jab We Met. But this is also true for her in real life as the actress is more than obsessed with herself.

But do you know who is that one international star who has kept left her impressed? It's award-winning American actor Adam Driver. We got to know about her affection for the artist when she dropped a screengrab of his character from his 2023 biographical sports drama movie Ferrari. Along with the image, the Crew star stated that she is 'obsessed' with him.

Check it out:

When Kareena Kapoor Khan described Alia, Ranbir, Karan, and Karisma as perfumes

During a fun chat with Cosmopolitan India, Bebo was asked to describe her favorite people as perfumes. Starting with Alia Bhatt, she said, “I would say rose because it’s one of the best flowers and she looks like a rose.” Then came Ranbir Kapoor’s turn whom she described as ‘intense’. She added, “I think very intense, more like Oudh, so like a very intense kind of smell.”

Next up was the Jaane Jaan star’s best friend and filmmaker Karan Johar. According to Kapoor, KJo “would smell like my favorite flower, which is Lilies. Any white flower because it’s my favorite flower.” When quizzed about her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, the Yuva actress said that she is always her go-to person. “My sunshine girl. So, I would say like orange sunflower,” Kareena stated.

On the work front, the actress is all set to share the screen with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

