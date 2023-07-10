Kareena Kapoor Khan is ready for shoot with 'hero' Saif Ali Khan; Taimur, Jeh cutely photobomb perfect frame

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the celebrated Bollywood star is currently on the top of her game, with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. When it comes to her personal life, Bebo is happily married to the National award-winning actor Saif Ali Khan. The star couple is blessed with two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh. Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on a break from her busy acting career and is enjoying a family vacation with her hubby Saif and kids in Italy.

Kareena Kapoor is ready for shoot with her hero Saif Ali Khan

The popular Bollywood stars are currently enjoying a family vacation in Italy with their sons, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been treating her fans and followers with some lovely pictures from her vacation, on her official Instagram handle. Recently, Bebo shared a romantic click with her hubby Saif Ali Khan in the backdrop of the Alps mountain, with an interesting caption.

"Hair Flying... Hero next to me... Alps in the background… Ready for the shot... Summer 2023," Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned her post. However, Saif and Kareena's romantic click was cutely photobombed by their sons, Taimur and Jeh. The star kids, who looked totally unbothered by the camera, are seen busy playing while their parents tried to pose.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress looked pretty and stylish as always in a white t-shirt, which she paired with matching white cropped trousers. Kareena completed her look with a black crossbody bag, statement sunglasses, and a pair of beige espadrilles. The Vikram Vedha actor, on the other hand, looked super cool in a red linen shirt, which he paired with beige Bermuda shorts, white sneakers, and sunglasses.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post, below:

Saif and Kareena's work front

The National award-winning actor, who is very choosy about the projects he picks, is currently exploring his potential in playing negative roles. After playing Lankesh aka Raavan in the recently released live-action film Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan is set to play the lead antagonist in Devara, the upcoming rustic thriller. The movie, which features Jr NTR in the lead role, will get a pan-Indian release in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, recently wrapped up the first schedule shooting of her upcoming film The Crew. The women-centric film, which marks Kareena's first onscreen collaboration with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, is slated to hit the screens in March 2024. She is joining hands with filmmaker Hansal Mehta for the upcoming untitled crime thriller, which also marks her debut as a producer. Kareena is making her OTT debut soon with the Indian adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

