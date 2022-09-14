Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘super excited’ for Soha Ali Khan starrer crime thriller Hush Hush

Soha Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla starrer crime thriller Hush Hush trailer was dropped yesterday. The intense drama also features Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, Ayesha Jhulka and others. The trailer has caught everyone’s eye and has received a lot of appreciation. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared the trailer on her Instagram stories and wrote ‘Looks super exciting’. The seven-episode thriller is directed by Tanuja Chandra. It will stream from September 22.

Hush Hush trailer:

Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram story also has Soha Ali Khan’s post link. Soha has captioned it as ‘Can a web of secrets bury a beautiful sisterhood? Trailer out now! #HushHushOnPrime, Sep 22.’ The story of the thriller revolves around a set of women whose lives started getting disturbed when an unexpected event brings to the fore secrets from their past and starts threatening them. Soha was last seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. It also stars Lara Dutta and Kritika Kamra.