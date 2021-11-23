Kareena Kapoor Khan isn’t interested in writing a book about her Bollywood career; Find out why

After embracing motherhood again, Kareena Kapoor Khan released her ultimate manual for mom-to-be in a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. But do you know that Bebo isn’t interested in writing a tell-all book about her life? Reportedly, the Tashan actor when approached for the same, she immediately rejected the offer.

A report by India Today claims that when a publishing house showed interest in getting the actress to write a book chronicling details of her life and Bollywood journey, Kareena was reportedly very sure about letting the offer pass. Apparently, the actress is very selective about endorsing anything outside her acting career. Moreover, Kareena feels that this isn’t the right time to write her biography. Seemingly, the actor feels it’s too early to get her hands into writing a book on her.

A source close to the portal said, “Bebo has been very selective about her endorsements and anything outside acting. She was very clear that she wouldn’t want to get into writing about her Bollywood journey until she feels the time is right. She thinks it’s too early in her life to do a biography.” Speaking about her other book, Kareena Kapoor launched her pregnancy bible just months after the birth of her second baby boy Jeh Ali Khan.

In terms of work, the star is gearing up to feature alongside Aamir Khan in the comedy-drama flick, Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man. The movie is the remake of the Hollywood film titled Forrest Gump.

