Kareena Kapoor Khan on Jayaraj & Bennicks’ death: Such brutality is unacceptable whatever be the circumstance

As the country is witnessing a massive outrage post Jayaraj and Bennicks’ death in police custody in Tamil Nadu, Kareena Kapoor Khan also condemned the incident and demanded justice for the victims.

After the unfortunate demise of George Floyd in the US, the custodial death of father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennicks in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district has sent shockwaves across the country. It was reported that the duo was arrested by the cops for apparently violating the lockdown norms and were brutally tortured in the custody which resulted in their death. While people are still struggling to come in terms with what transpired in the detention, it has also sparked protests across the nation demanding justice for the victims.

In fact, several celebrities from across India took to social media to express their disappointment towards the unfortunate incident. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined them and condemned the custodial death of Jayaraj and Bennicks and stated that this brutality isn’t accepted in any circumstances. In her recent post on Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actress wrote, “Such brutality is unacceptable, whatever be the circumstance. As a society, we must continue to speak until justice prevails and work towards this not happening again. #JusticeForJayarajAndBennix.”

Earlier, Jonas had also raised her voice against the incident on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "Reeling from what I'm hearing. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality, whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks."

