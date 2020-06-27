Kareena Kapoor Khan on Jayaraj & Bennicks’ death: Such brutality is unacceptable whatever be the circumstance
After the unfortunate demise of George Floyd in the US, the custodial death of father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennicks in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district has sent shockwaves across the country. It was reported that the duo was arrested by the cops for apparently violating the lockdown norms and were brutally tortured in the custody which resulted in their death. While people are still struggling to come in terms with what transpired in the detention, it has also sparked protests across the nation demanding justice for the victims.
In fact, several celebrities from across India took to social media to express their disappointment towards the unfortunate incident. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined them and condemned the custodial death of Jayaraj and Bennicks and stated that this brutality isn’t accepted in any circumstances. In her recent post on Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actress wrote, “Such brutality is unacceptable, whatever be the circumstance. As a society, we must continue to speak until justice prevails and work towards this not happening again. #JusticeForJayarajAndBennix.”
Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reaction to Jayaraj and Bennicks' death:
Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had also raised her voice against the incident on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "Reeling from what I'm hearing. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality, whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks."
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Its horrible and it needs to stop!!
Anonymous 8 minutes ago
love her ... she and alia are the best products of nepotism
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
So easy to point fingers on others? Do you have the ability to look inwards and see the cruella that you are? No, I didn’t think so. Till then such platitudes mean nothing. Go away cruella
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
What about Sushants death. What happened to your armchair outrage ? Where is #justiceforsushant. Maybe because you are one of the people responsible for his systemic torture
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
And you think it’s nice to make fun of others. Remember her kali Billi comment for Bipasha? Aunty B**ch!!!!
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
The irony she cannot utter a word against injustices at her own workplace.Why? Because she is the gang member of those who exploit/oppress others.such horrible thing too is unacceptable but she will overlook and pretend to be blind.
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
Look who is talking. Mum on issues that happens inside the industry. Hypocrite.
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
And those who died on footpath coz of someone? Lips sealed. So shut up you evil woman.
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Look who is talking ? Talk about Bollywood brutality that took an young life. Just like Pokice brutality, Bollywood brutality always existed. You are brutal on National TV mocking and insulting people . So please stop this woolen activism. India and its culture ruined by folks like you and Bollywood