Kareena Kapoor Khan & Jeh look 'aww'mazing as they get clicked in the city; WATCH

Weekend certainly is a fun and chilled out time for everyone including our Bollywood celebs. They too like to relax with their loved ones and whenever they step out, they make headlines. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a slayer and always makes heads turn whenever she steps out of her house. Moreover, her two little munchkins, Taimur and Jeh are also a part of the limelight. The two kiddos often make us go ‘aww’ with their squishy cheeks and bright smile. Just today, we spotted our stylish mommy Kareena Kapoor and also her younger son Jeh in the city.

Kareena Kapoor looked effortlessly gorgeous as she pulled off her cool and comfy look. She sported a white tee with blue jeans. She paired the look with black sunglasses and white footwear. On the other hand, Jeh was spotted with his nanny. The tiny tot wore a set of cream-coloured overalls and it was just super cute! He also wore white sneakers with the whole look. Hmm, Jeh, the torchbearer of kids’ fashion? We agree. Jeh looked quite happy as his sweet nanny carried him home.

On the professional front, Kareena recently returned from Darjeeling where she was working on Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming movie. To note, Kareena is working with Sujoy Ghosh for the first time. The movie, which will mark her OTT debut, also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead. Earlier, Bebo, who has been dropping beautiful pics on social media from her shoot diaries, had shared a candid pic with Sujoy as he sent her birthday love.

On the other hand, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and will have Aamir in a turbaned avatar. Interestingly, it will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

