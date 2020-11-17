Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Saif Ali Khan, Taimur for stroll in hills & Arjun Kapoor clicks perfect family pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor's photography skills as the latter captured Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and the actress in a perfect photo. Kareena, Saif, Taimur are currently holidaying in Dharamshala with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently making the most of her time with her husband and son Taimur Ali Khan in Dharamshala before she returns to the city. Not just this, and are also with them at the hill station. While Saif and Arjun are shooting for Bhoot Police, they have been making time for Kareena and Malaika who joined them on Diwali. Now, Kareena shared a couple of stunning clicks by Arjun of son Taimur, Saif and her together and left the internet in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena dropped two photos from their Dharamshala trip. In the first photo, we get to see Taimur sitting on his dad Saif's shoulders as they climb up the steep road on the hills. In another photo, Mommy-to-be, Kareena also joined Saif and Taimur for a stroll. While we cannot see the faces in the photo, the cute photo of Saif, Taimur and Kareena is surely a perfect capture by Arjun that qualifies for the Pataudi family travel photo album.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Kareena did not forget to credit the photographer, her friend Arjun Kapoor. She wrote, "Always looking ahead Picture courtesy: @arjunkapoor." Well, it looked like Kareena was joking about Malaika asking for a credit for the Diwali photo that she clicked of Bebo, Saif and Taimur.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif, and Taimur's photos:

Meanwhile, on Diwali, Kareena had shared a boomerang video of Saif, Taimur and her sitting by the side of the bonfire and Malaika had asked for the photo credit. The adorable photos from Kareena and Malaika's Dharamshala trip are going viral on the internet. A day back, a cute video of Saif, Taimur and Kareena singing 'Happy Birthday' went viral among netizens. Not just this, when all 5 of them went out strolling, Taimur was seen shouting 'No photos' as the people in the hill station tried to click them.

Also Read|WATCH: Taimur yells 'No Photo' while strolling in Dharamshala with Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika & Arjun

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×