Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Sonam Kapoor, Malaika & others to seek justice for Rhea Chakraborty post her arrest
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case grabbed nationwide attention ever since the news about the late actor’s demise came out. Meanwhile, all eyes were on the latest developments in the matter after CBI took up the case on 19th August. However, there are two more agencies who are probing into the case – ED and NCB. The latter agency has recently arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of the procurement of drugs after interrogating her for three consecutive days.
However, many Bollywood celebs gave mixed reactions to the news of Rhea’s arrest. In fact, some of them have also shared posts seeking justice for the actress. Among them is Kareena Kapoor Khan who has joined the aforementioned bandwagon of celebs who have tried justifying the fact that she has been arrested for procuring drugs and that she is not a murderer or gold-digger. Bebo has also added a common quote that everyone is using which is, “Roses are red, violets are blue. Let’s smash patriarchy, me and you.”
Check out her post below:
The quote mentioned above went viral after Rhea was spotted arriving at the NCB office early on Tuesday morning. The actress wore a t-shirt bearing the initials of this particular quote. Meanwhile, apart from Kareena, many other celebs from the film fraternity are seeking justice for Rhea now. Among them are Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Prateik Babbar, Radhika Madan, and others. The latest update regarding Rhea is that her bail plea has been reportedly rejected.
Also Read: Sonam Kapoor on Rhea Chakraborty's arrest: Everyone loves witch hunt unless its someone else's being hunted
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
What can be expected from person as dumb as Kareena Kapoor with brain. Rhea was involved in drug peddling irrespective of Sushant Singh case and that itself is a big crime and I feel that’s the reason these feminist druggie Bollywood people are getting scared and supporting Rhea . NCB know their responsibility so chill everyone . PV you got to post this for these dumb and druggie people to understand
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Did not stand for Sushant but are in favor oof the criminal. The more they are doing , the more they are making us hate Bollywood. Atleast they should have kept quiet if they are not on truth’s side
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
All under fear
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
Let’s smash patriarchy but not for Kangana. She and her large masculine face needs to quarantine itself.
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Just scared u might get busted
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
These people are mad.
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
All the druggies masked as feminists are coming out of the woodwork so that their works are not exposed. PV post this.
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
Good more Bollywood stars should come out and support
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
Expected from evil kareena, her brother and best friends karan malaika are involved with drugs , she hated sushant and always made disgusting faces when she went on a show!