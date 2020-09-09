Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Sonam Kapoor, Malaika & others to seek justice for Rhea Chakraborty post her arrest

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday after interrogating her for three days. Kareena Kapoor Khan has reacted to the same on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case grabbed nationwide attention ever since the news about the late actor’s demise came out. Meanwhile, all eyes were on the latest developments in the matter after CBI took up the case on 19th August. However, there are two more agencies who are probing into the case – ED and NCB. The latter agency has recently arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of the procurement of drugs after interrogating her for three consecutive days.

However, many Bollywood celebs gave mixed reactions to the news of Rhea’s arrest. In fact, some of them have also shared posts seeking justice for the actress. Among them is Kareena Kapoor Khan who has joined the aforementioned bandwagon of celebs who have tried justifying the fact that she has been arrested for procuring drugs and that she is not a murderer or gold-digger. Bebo has also added a common quote that everyone is using which is, “Roses are red, violets are blue. Let’s smash patriarchy, me and you.”

The quote mentioned above went viral after Rhea was spotted arriving at the NCB office early on Tuesday morning. The actress wore a t-shirt bearing the initials of this particular quote. Meanwhile, apart from Kareena, many other celebs from the film fraternity are seeking justice for Rhea now. Among them are , , Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Prateik Babbar, Radhika Madan, and others. The latest update regarding Rhea is that her bail plea has been reportedly rejected.

