Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Taimur and his friends for a play date with other parents including Tusshar Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan spent some quality time mother-son time as they stepped out for a fun play date in the city. The play date also included Taimur's friends and other parents who accompanied their parents. One of them was Tusshar Kapoor who came along with son Laksshya Kapoor.

The actress took to Instagram to share a group photo with the kids as she held Taimur close. Kareena looked stunning in a bright yellow top that she was spotted wearing earlier in the day. With the top, Kareena donned denims and a crossbody bag. Meanwhile, Tusshar was seen holding son Laksshya close as he posed for the group photos.

Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned it, "Hamleys is a forever favourite Missed you @reenz290 and Ranvir." Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is official Hindi adaptation of the hit film Forrest Gump.

On Tuesday the paparazzi spotted Kareena exiting her residence and snapped her from afar. Given the gloomy and dull weather of Mumbai, Kareena brightened up her day with a bright yellow top.

