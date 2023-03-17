Kareena Kapoor Khan jokes about doing 'pranayam and walking yoga' in the house because of Jeh; Here’s WHY

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one gorgeous actress who never leaves a chance to leave her fans awestruck with her pics. The actress is currently vacationing in Africa with her boys Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan. Bebo has been dropping pictures from her trip and giving some serious travel goals. Well, her popular chat show What Women Want has been renewed for season 4 and the actress has already started shooting for the episodes. Today in a conversation with Film Companion, the actress opened up about her personal life and spoke about her toddler Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on Jehangir Ali Khan’s meltdown

During the interview, the interviewer Sneha recalled Kareena Kapoor Khan posting a picture on her Instagram handle where she was posing with her boys Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan while Jehangir Ali Khan had his ultimate toddler meltdown. He could be seen crying and lying on the floor. Recalling this moment Bebo laughed and revealed that Jeh is still going through this every morning and every evening. Kareena further joked that she has to do pranayam and Yoga in the house to deal with this. Bebo concluded by saying, “when you are walking around the house he is screaming and I'm like why is he screaming and having this shit fit like for what? We know what women want but we don’t know what toddlers want. That answer I don’t think anyone of us has.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. Her upcoming film The Crew was recently announced. Rhea Kapoor will be directing this film and it also stars Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, she has also wrapped up Hansal Mehta’s thriller film in the UK and also has Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller film which will star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

