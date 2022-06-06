Kareena Kapoor Khan jokes if Vijay Varma read her texts in BTS pic from DSX sets; Arjun Kapoor left in splits

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who is quite active on social media and has aced the art of keeping her fans intrigued with her Instagram posts. From her on set fun to her family moments, each post of Bebo tends to grab the eyeballs. However, her recent Instagram post is making headlines as it is from her OTT debut. Yes! Kareena is set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and the team has already completed a schedule in Darjeeling.

And as Kareena is enjoying every bit of her shoot, she has shared a BTS pic with Vijay. In the pic, the Jab We Met actress was seen in a stylish dress and was busy scrolling through her phone while Vijay was standing in the background in an all suited avatar. Kareena gave the pic a witty caption and wrote, “Acha Vijay are you trying to read my messages? @itsvijayvarma #DSX Shoot”. Soon, Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section and gave a quirky response to Kareena’s post. He wrote, “Then toh he will know too much” with a laughing emoticon.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post and Arjun Kapoor’s reaction:

Talking about Kareena’s OTT debut, the movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X and will mark Bebo’s first collaboration with Sujoy Ghosh. Talking about this collaboration, Kareena was all praises for Sujoy and said, “I love that he has his own method and style and is so sure of what he wants to do… every actor appreciates a director with a vision. I connected with the script”. As of now, Kareena is looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan which will be hitting the screens on August 11.