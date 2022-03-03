Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kajol hug each other as they reunite in the city; Anyone missing K3G here?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stunning divas in the Bollywood industry. Paps never miss a chance to click her whenever she steps out of the house and today was one such moment when they clicked Bebo as she was at Mehboob studios to shoot something. What made her spotting even more special was that this time Kajol accompanied her and both the actresses hugged and Kajol even kissed Kareena on meeting her. Indeed it was one of the most iconic moments to have been captured by the shutterbugs.