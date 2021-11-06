Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Amrita Arora enjoy a small get together on Saturday night; SEE

Actor Karisma Kapoor has shared a new picture with her squad that includes sister Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Rao. The gang after spending a bonfire night on Friday have once again come together for a small evening get together on Saturday. The popular Bollywood girl squad sure knows how to keep their work and personal life balanced. Time and again, they meet each other shelling major friendship goals for fans to follow.

On November 6, the Raja Hindustani starlet shared a selfie on Instagram that gave fans a glimpse of their weekend plan. In the picture, the squad appears to be colour coordinated in the hues of black and white. Going by the photo, it seems that the entire gang is enjoying a gala time together. However, this time their get together saw an addition of a rare face and Karisma did not miss on to give a shout out to him. Wondering who it was? Check out the photo below:

This photo comes right after Karisma gave us a glimpse of her stunning outfit. The starlet inaugurated the sweater season in a long black coat which was paired with navy blue trousers. Ditching heels, Karisma opted for stylish black winter boots to round off her look. Minimalistic makeup and accessories added elegance to her chic look. Check it out here:

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor and her close-knit group of friends, decided to welcome the weekend in a rather colourful mood. The Jab We Met star took to her Instagram space to share a sweet picture featuring herself with sister Karisma Kapoor, and close friends Amrita Arora and Ritakshi. In the photo, all the four ladies can be seen decked up in beautiful ethnic outfits. While sharing the Kareena said, “The best girls”. Karisma too shared the same picture on her handle and wrote, “My lovelies”.

