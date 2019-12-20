Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor are all smiles as they pose for a happy picture on the 'special evening'

Taimur Ali Khan Birthday: Karisma Kapoor shared a photo with Bebo and well, they sure look super happy in the click from the special evening of Taimur Ali Khan's pre-birthday celebrations. Check it out.

Thanks to Karisma Kapoor, we often get some first-hand photos from celebrations with Kareena Kapoor Khan and along with their little munchkins Taimur Ali Khan. Both Saif and Kareena are not on social media, and while that sure keeps their private life private, but just sometimes, fans are eager to get photos and videos of what exactly is going on, Timtim's pre-birthday bash last evening for example.

Taimur Ali Khan has turned 3 today, and Karisma was the first to share the photo of his birthday cake which gave away major Christmas vibes. Karisma aka Lolo also went on to share a photo with Bebo, and both of them seemed super happy in the click after all. Karisma captioned the picture as 'special evenings' and we see no reason why they shouldn't be beaming with that smile after all.

Check out Karisma Kapoor's photo with Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Meanwhile, Taimur will be celebrating his birthday at granddad Randhir Kapoor's place, and today (December 20, 2019) is going to be a quiet day for him with just family and some Christmas celebrations.

