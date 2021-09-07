Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor enjoy sister time and relish a cup of coffee together on a gloomy day

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is known for striking a perfect balance between her work and family. While the actress is known to be dedicated to her work, she also makes sure to spend quality time with her loved ones as and when possible. And while Kareena is quite active on social media, she often gives a glimpse of her happy moments with family. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Jab We Met actress re-shared a post giving a glimpse of her quiet evenings with sister Karisma Kapoor.

The video, which was originally shared by Karisma in her Instagram story, featured the Kapoor sisters making the most of the rainy and gloomy Mumbai day. In the video, one could see a foggy window pane while Karisma and Kareena were seen enjoying a cup of coffee together. Interestingly, the Kapoor sisters had special cups with their first initials printed on their respective mugs. The video was captioned as, “Karisma, Kareena aur coffee” and also had a sticker of “sister time”.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump which featured Tom Hanks in the lead. Laal Singh Chaddha will feature Aamir in a turbaned avatar and will mark Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist’s first collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

