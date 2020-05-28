Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor make for a stylish sister duo & THIS rare throwback PHOTO is proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are one of the most stylish sister duos in Bollywood. Take a look at one of the rare throwback pictures of the Kapoor sisters.

When we talk about siblings in the Bollywood film industry, the first names that pop in our minds are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The two of them have been ruling millions of hearts for many years and continue to do so even now. Needless to say, they also make for one of the most perfect and stylish sister duos in Bollywood and multiple instances prove the same. They are inseparable and share a great rapport with one another.

While speaking of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of the two sisters which is worth a glimpse. Both Kareena and Karisma are seen posing for a selfie while being clad in their traditional best. Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in a green-colored kurta. She has her hair tied up and opts for a minimal makeup look while making her kajal-rimmed eyes do the rest of the talking. Karisma Kapoor is wearing a gorgeous off-white saree in which she looks entrancing.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Although Karisma Kapoor has taken a hiatus from movies, she often steals the limelight through her frequent appearances at various events and occasions. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is currently considered one of the most bankable actresses of the Bollywood film industry. She was last seen in the movie Good Newwz co-starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Kareena will next be teaming up with for the much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

