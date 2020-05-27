Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor 'packing & pouting together' is all about sisters doing quarantine right

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are twinning their way as the two put facemasks on and we definitely can't get enough of their quarantine mood. Check out the photo here.

The ongoing quarantine has definitely been quite the fun time at home and while there isn't a lot to do given the rules and regulations to be followed because of the lockdown, everyone has been finding innovative ways to keep up with these tough times. Things can often get monotonous at home but take it from the Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor that nothing can ever be boring so long as you know how to amp things up.

We came across Karima's story on Instagram and she shared a collage of both Kareena and she put on the match facemasks. While we can totally see how the two look just as stunning even in their de-glam avatars, what is interesting is how the sibling duo has managed to keep their spirits high and continue to have a fun time even when at home and apart. Karisma wrote 'packing and pouting together' as the caption for the photo and it is totally lit.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's photo here

Meanwhile, Kareena recently completed 20 long years in the industry and in a recent interview, she got talking about how her journey has been and things she has experienced, films she has been a part of, and many other things. Something that sure had our attention was when she spoke about how has brought contentment to her life and the sheer fact that now, she feels she is not running any rat race to be competing with others, but she is simply enjoying her work, good work.

