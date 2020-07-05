  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Rani Mukerji chilling in a throwback PIC reminds us of pre lockdown days

We have recently come across a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji which is hard to miss. Check it out.
1231 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Rani Mukerji chilling in a throwback PIC reminds us of pre lockdown daysKareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Rani Mukerji chilling in a throwback PIC reminds us of pre lockdown days
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood divas are known for their style, beauty, and perfection and multiple instances prove the same. Be it any party, event, or be it just a dinner outing, they surely know how to grab attention. We have recently chanced upon a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. The three of them could be seen chilling out together at someplace and this surely makes all of us miss the pre-lockdown days, isn’t it?

Coming back to the picture, the three B-town beauties look absolutely stunning in chic outfits. Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a grey cardigan with dramatic sleeves teamed up with matching pants and black knee-length boots. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, is wearing a long black dress teamed up with a cool jacket and white shoes. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji is seen clad in a pink-coloured dress teamed up with a pair of white shoes.

Check out their throwback picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Trio moms #ranimukherji therealkarismakapoor kareenakapoorkhan

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (kareenakapoorteam) on

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. She will team up with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha next. Talking about Rani Mukerji, she was last seen in Mardaani 2. The actress is now gearing up for her next movie titled Bunty Aur Babli 2. Although Karisma Kapoor has been away from the silver screen for a long time, she continues to grab attention by making stunning appearances at various events and occasions.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement