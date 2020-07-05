Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Rani Mukerji chilling in a throwback PIC reminds us of pre lockdown days

We have recently come across a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji which is hard to miss. Check it out.

Bollywood divas are known for their style, beauty, and perfection and multiple instances prove the same. Be it any party, event, or be it just a dinner outing, they surely know how to grab attention. We have recently chanced upon a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. The three of them could be seen chilling out together at someplace and this surely makes all of us miss the pre-lockdown days, isn’t it?

Coming back to the picture, the three B-town beauties look absolutely stunning in chic outfits. Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a grey cardigan with dramatic sleeves teamed up with matching pants and black knee-length boots. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, is wearing a long black dress teamed up with a cool jacket and white shoes. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji is seen clad in a pink-coloured dress teamed up with a pair of white shoes.

Check out their throwback picture below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Good Newwz co-starring , Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. She will team up with for Laal Singh Chaddha next. Talking about Rani Mukerji, she was last seen in Mardaani 2. The actress is now gearing up for her next movie titled Bunty Aur Babli 2. Although Karisma Kapoor has been away from the silver screen for a long time, she continues to grab attention by making stunning appearances at various events and occasions.

