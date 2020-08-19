Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Rani Mukerji's pre lockdown photo reminds us of the good old times

Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor and Rani Mukerji make for the perfect girl squad in B-town. The three actresses happen to be good friends.

The Coronavirus pandemic is still a huge problem around the world and every country is trying to deal with it. Meanwhile, the lockdown has become the only option to curb the spread of this deadly virus. India has been observing the rules and regulations right from the end of March 2020. There is no denying the fact that we do miss the good old times when social distancing was not an issue. What one can do right now is reminisce those memories through pictures.

As we speak of this, we have chanced upon a throwback picture of the three most popular divas of Bollywood – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji. They look radiant and pose happily for the selfie. Bebo looks stunning in a grey coloured outfit but it’s her glowing face that and pout that grab our attention here. Meanwhile, her sister Karisma is wearing a pink outfit. Rani Mukerji also looks gorgeous in red attire as she ties up her hair into a sleek bun.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha that also features . The actress is also a part of another upcoming project titled Takht. Now, there’s some good news for all the fans of Bebo. She is pregnant with her second baby which means Taimur will be a big brother soon! As for Rani Mukerji, she was last seen in the movie Mardaani 2.

