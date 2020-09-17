  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Riddhima make for a cute 'sisters squad' in this adorable childhood pic

A throwback photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is doing rounds from a video that Bharat Sahni shared on the occasion of his wife's 40th birthday. The childhood photo of the trio is bound to leave you in awe.
79276 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Riddhima make for a cute 'sisters squad' in this adorable childhood pic
Childhood memories are very dear to everyone and speaking of this, fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan always are on the lookout for her childhood photos with her family. Recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned a year older and on her birthday, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor joined in for celebrations along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others. Amid this, Riddhima's husband shared a video on social media with old memories of Riddhima and that included a cute pic of Kareena, Riddhima and Karisma. 

In the video, we get to see a photo of baby Kareena with her sisters Karisma and Riddhima. The adorable childhood photo takes fans back to the days when all three Kapoor sisters were little girls. In the photo, a cute little Kareena is seen clad in a dress with a red hairband while Riddhima is seen as an adorable baby in two ponytails. Eldest Karisma is seen sitting in the middle as she held onto Kareena and Riddhima. 

The adorable photo left netizens in awe and several fan clubs of Kareena, Riddhima and Karisma shared the photo. The picture gives fans a glimpse of their bond as sisters. On Riddhima's birthday, Kareena even shared a vintage photo with grandfather Raj Kapoor where all three of them could be seen posing with the legendary star. 

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's childhood photo with Riddhima and Karisma:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, at Riddhima's 40th birthday bash, Kareena was seen with Saif while Alia arrived too at the party. Photos from the part went viral on social media and fans could not stop gushing over their inside glimpses. Apart from this, Kareena too will be turning 40 on September 21. The actress is expecting a second child with Saif after Taimur Ali Khan and the entire Kapoor family is excited about it. 

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir & others join Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for her birthday celebration

Credits :Bharat Sahni Instagram Video

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

As a child Kareena was the cutest among them.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Such cute sweet beautiful lil innocence

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Cutiesss..

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Cute sisters. Little Kareena looks just like Taimur.

