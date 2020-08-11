Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor’s ‘Tuesday Thoughts’ are all about sun, sea, sand and a stunning selfie

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are the OG stylish sisters of Bollywood. On Tuesday, Karisma dropped a stylish selfie with her sister Kareena and it is all things pretty.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor have managed to rule over the hearts of people for the longest time. Whenever the Kapoor sisters step out in the city together, they end up giving fans style goals. Be it ethnic or western, Kareena and Karisma manage to slay in any attire and leave fans asking for more. Amid the lockdown, fans go very limited glimpses of Bollywood’s OG stylish sisters. However, post Unlock, several times, Kareena was spotted heading to meet sister Karisma.

On Tuesday, Karisma dropped a stunning selfie with Kareena that had fun written all over it. Soaking up some sun, the gorgeous Kapoor sisters looked beach ready with their black shades on. Both were twinning in shades as they stepped out and clicked a selfie. In the photo, Kareena is seen flaunting her flawless skin with sister Karisma sans makeup and both had only fun and beach on their mind. However, Karisma’s striking neckpiece stole the show as she struck a cool pose with Kareena.

Karisma shared the photo and wrote, “Looking towards the sun , sand and sea #tuesdaythoughts #sistersquad.” The adorable selfie of the sisters left fans in awe. Many left adorable comments for Kareena and Karisma and expressed their thoughts over their cool and stunning selfie.

Take a look at Kareena and Karisma’s selfie:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha that also stars with her. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It was slated to release on Christmas 2020. However, due to COVID 19, shoots were stalled and the date of release has been pushed to next year on Christmas. It is directed by Advait Chandan and will release in 2021 on Christmas.

Also Read|Throwback: Kareena Kapoor Khan adorably looking at Taimur as she held him will melt your heart; See Photo

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×