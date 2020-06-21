Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor share pictures of their dad Randhir Kapoor on Father's Day

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor take to their Instagram handles and post Father's Day wishes for their dad Randhir Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle a while ago to wish her dad Randhir Kapoor on Father's Day. Karisma Kapoor too posted a childhood picture of herself with her father and gave a glimpse of their father-daughter love. The Kapoor sisters have been very close to their dad Randhir Kapoor. It is rightly believed that all daughters are daddy's girls forever and Lolo and Bebo also prove the same. Kareena shared a picture of her 'all things favourite' which was a cute snap of Randhir Kapoor and his sister Reema Kapoor devouring ice cream.

On the other hand, Karisma shared a picture of herself and her dad Randhir Kapoor from her childhood where she is a young child with two ponytails. "Dotty duo Happy Father’s Day Papa love youuu #fathersday" Karisma captioned her post. As seen in the adorable throwback picture both, the father and the daughter are wearing polka dot print and it looks like a perfectly colour coordinated snap. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's post is all about her favourite things which include her dad Randhir Kapoor, her aunty Reema Kapoor and of course, the orange bar ice cream!

Check it out:

"All my favourites in a picture... And I wasn't talking about the ice cream #HappyFathersDay," Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned her post. Her friend and Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emojis on her post dedicated to her father Randhir Kapoor.

