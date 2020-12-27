Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor share sweet birthday note for ‘forever superstar’ Salman Khan

To celebrate Salman Khan’s 55th birthday, Kareena Kapor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have penned a heartfelt note for the birthday boy.

The Kapoor sisters, Kareena Kapor Khan and Karisma Kapoor never miss a chance to wish their friends and colleagues from the industry. And today, everyone’s favourite superstar is celebrating his 55th birthday. Although, the actor is having a low-key birthday celebration this year with his loved ones in his Panvel farmhouse. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken to her Instagram handle to share sweet birthday note for her ‘forever favourite’ Salman Khan. Bebo has also penned a heartfelt note for her Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star.

Kareena has shared a throwback monochrome picture of Salman Khan and wrote, “FAB-U-LOUS! Happy birthday Bajrangi Bhaijaan Forever Superstar.” While on the other hand, Karisma has shared a throwback picture of her along with the birthday from one of their hit films. While sharing the same, she has tagged the superstar and added a few stickers like ‘Happy Birthday’ and ‘Throwback Memories.” Salman and Karisma have given some of the most memorable blockbuster films together.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s birthday wishes for Salman Khan here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked with her favourite superstar in films like Kyunki, Main Aur Mrs. Khanna, Bodyguard and others. The duo was last seen together in 2015 hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film was directed by Kabir Khan while it was co-produced by Salman Khan as well.

While Karisma Kapoor has worked with Salman in films like Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Judwaa (1997), Jeet (1996), Biwi No 1 (1999), Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000), Chal Mere Bhai (2000) among others.

