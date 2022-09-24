Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor slip into ‘food coma’ after enjoying a Maharashtrian meal; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor share a great bond, and the sister-duo are often seen hanging out together. They also have the same friend circle, and their girl squad includes Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla. Pictures from their outings often go viral on social media, and fans can’t get enough of them. Karisma is quite active on Instagram, and just a few days ago, she shared some stunning pictures from Bebo’s birthday bash. Now, Karisma has once again given fans a glimpse of her day as she and Kareena headed to their friend and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's house for lunch.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor enjoyed a simple homemade Maharashtrian meal while at Rujuta Diwekar’s place, and shared pictures from their outing. Karisma shared an Instagram post with a series of pictures. The first one shows Kareena, Karisma, and Rujuta posing on the balcony. While Karisma was seated on a wooden swing, Kareena and Rujuta posed behind her. Both Karisma and Kareena kept their outfits simple and were seen wearing all-white. The next picture shows the scrumptious meal which included Maharashtrian delicacies such as zunka bhakar, ambadi bhaji, kothimbir vadi, solkadhi, and more. Sharing the pictures, Karisma wrote, “Maharashtrian meal day #yumyum झुनका भाकरी अंबाडी भजी कोथिंबीर वडी सोलकढी भोपळ्याचे भरीत @rujuta.diwekar @kareenakapoorkhan.” Take a look at her post below.

Kareena shared the post on her Instagram story, and wrote, “Rujuta the best love you.” She also shared another post-meal picture that shows Kareena, Karisma and Rujuta sitting together in the living area. She wrote, “Food Coma,” while sharing the picture. Karisma also shared a picture of them enjoying lunch, check them out below.