Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor snapped at Taimur's party spot ahead of his 3rd birthday; See Pics

The 'Good Newwz' star was snapped today in Mumbai's suburbs along with sister Karisma Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan at a party location.

Kareena Kapoor Khan rules the game when it comes to serving looks. The Bollywood diva's airport and gym looks are one of the most followed ones. From ethnic to street smart to comfortable, Kareena's outfits are definitely something to watch our for. The 'Good Newwz' star was snapped today in Mumbai's suburbs along with sister Karisma Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan. Dressed in her casual best, Kareena and Karisma were snapped by the paparazzi outside a party location.

Turns out, the Kapoor sisters were checking if everything is in place for the little Nawab's birthday party which is slated to be held tomorrow. Taimur will be turning 3 on 20 December and his parents have planned to throw a small bash for the same. If the party does happen tomorrow, we will also get to see other star kids namely Yash and Roohi Johar as well as . Taimur's cousin Inaaya also will be by his side.

Kareena and Karisma were snapped in the middle of their conversation as they seemed to be planning the details of the party. While Kareena wore a simple red dress, Karisma stepped out in black track pants and a purple sweatshirt. Whereas, Taimur coloue coordinated in red as he looked adorably cute in a blue tee and red shorts.

Check out Kareena, Taimur and Karisma's latest photos below:

Credits :Manav Manglani

