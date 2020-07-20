Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor spending time with Rima Jain in a throwback PHOTO is an endearing sight

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma share a great bond with each other. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the Kapoor sisters with their aunt Rima Jain which is hard to miss.

When we talk about the most popular sister duos in B-town, among the first names that come to our mind are the Kapoor sisters. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma share a great bond with each other and multiple instances prove it. The two of them are often spotted together and their pictures always break the internet whenever they are being shared. They have made sure to check out on one another even amidst the lockdown period in India.

In the meantime, we have chanced upon a rare throwback picture of Kareena, Karisma, and their aunt Rima Jain which is unmissable. The three of them are chilling out at home while striking candid poses for the camera. Bebo looks flawless even without makeup as she is seen wearing a white top and matching pants. The same goes for her sister Karisma who is wearing a black and white striped top and pants. Rima Ji, on the other hand, is seen clad in a printed outfit.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium co-starring late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. It was helmed by Homi Adajania. She is currently gearing up for her next movie titled Laal Singh Chaddha that also features . It happens to be a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. As for Karisma, the actress made her digital debut earlier this year with a web series that also marked her comeback to the silver screen.

