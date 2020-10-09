Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor's throwback PHOTO with Aadar & Armaan Jain is all about sibling love

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor share a great camaraderie with their cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain. Meanwhile, check out one of their throwback photos.

When we talk about the most popular siblings in B-town, among the first names that come to our minds are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and their cousins , Riddhima, Armaan, and Aadar Jain. All of them share a great camaraderie and are often spotted spending quality time together as and when possible. Be it weddings or be it birthday parties, these siblings always make sure to have a great get together at all the events and occasions.

As we speak of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture that makes for an endearing sight. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Armaan, and Aadar Jain are seen happily posing for the picture. Bebo looks stunning as usual in an all-black outfit. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, wears a floral blue top and jeans. Armaan and Aadar Jain are seen dressed in casual t-shirts and jeans. This old picture speaks a lot about their love for each other as siblings.

Check out the picture below:

Cousin love! Kareena with sister Karisma and her cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain. pic.twitter.com/FCR7KEBGNN — Kareena Kapoor Khan (KareenaK_FC) August 5, 2020

We got a glimpse of this sibling love a few months earlier during Armaan Jain’s wedding when Kareena and Karisma Kapoor turned 'baraatis' for him. Not only did the two stunning divas danced at the 'baraat' but they also accompanied their brother on his 'sawaari.' For the unversed, Armaan Jain tied the knot with his ladylove Anissa Malhotra on February 3, 2020. Their wedding was attended by the likes of many celebs. Meanwhile, the Kapoor family is awaiting the entry of a new member as Bebo and will soon be welcoming their second child.

