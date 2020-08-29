  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma pose for a family pic during Ganeshotsav but Taimur’s expression steals the show

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped heading to join her family for Ganpati celebrations with Taimur Ali Khan. Later, she and Karisma Kapoor shared a cute family photo with their parents and other members on social media.
Mumbai
Over the past few days, it has been a happy time for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she and Saif Ali Khan gear up to welcome another member to their family. Post Saif and Kareena made it official via a statement that they are expecting another child after Taimur Ali Khan, fans have been excited along with their family members. On Saturday, Kareena was snapped while heading out and she was seen dolled up in a traditional suit. Now, her sister Karisma Kapoor and she shared photos of their Ganpati celebrations at home and fans are loving it. 

Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared a couple of photos of Ganpati Darshan with Kareena, Taimur, Samaira, Kiaan, dad Randhir Kapoor, mom Babita, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, their parents. In the first photo, we get to see the entire Kapoor clan posing for a perfect click. Kareena is seen holding an excited Taimur in her arms as they posed for a picture perfect click with Karisma and other family members. In another photo, we got a glimpse of Ganpati Bappa at their home.

However, the cutest photo was of Taimur, Samaira and Kiaan joining together and bowing before bappa while seeking his blessings. The adorable photos have lit up the internet and fans of Kareena and Karisma cannot stop gushing over them. Taimur’s cute and surprised expression in the family photo seems to have left netizens in awe. 

Take a look at Kareena, Karisma and Taimur’s photo with the family:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ganapati Darshan #familytime

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Meanwhile, Kareena’s fans have been excited to know about her second pregnancy. The actress recently shared photos with her best friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and others when she met them after a long time post the COVID 19 restrictions were eased off. On the work front, Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film has been pushed to Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor looks remarkable sans makeup in THIS rare throwback PHOTO from the past

Credits :Instagram

