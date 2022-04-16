Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Riddhima & other Kapoor ladies dote on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt at Mehendi; PICS

Alia Bhatt treated her fans to a surprise on Saturday as she dropped inside photos from her Mehendi ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor. Not just Alia, even Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing beautiful clicks from the Mehendi ceremony. Now, Riddhima shared adorable photos in which Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda and Anissa Malhotra could be seen chilling with the bride and groom at Mehendi. Not just this, she shared a special sisters' squad photo as well from Ranbir and Alia's wedding.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima shared a photo in which Ranbir could be seen sitting on the floor while leaning his head on Alia Bhatt's shoulder. Alia could be seen hugging him as she smiled and posed for a photo with Kareena, Karisma, Anissa, Riddhima, Nitasha and Rima Jain. The cute moment between Ranbir and Alia has left netizens in awe. In another photo from Alia and Ranbir's wedding, Riddhima, Kareena, Karisma and Nitasha Nanda could be seen striking a pose for a portrait worthy click.

Have a look at Ranbir-Alia's pics from Mehndi with Kapoor ladies:

Meanwhile, the couple came out to pose after their wedding on April 14 and in front of the paps, Ranbir lifted his bride Alia in his arms and went back inside his building Vastu. The ceremony was an intimate one where only family members from Kapoors, Nandas and Bhatts were invited with a few close friends of Ranbir and Alia. Luv Ranjan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta also were a part of the wedding ceremony of Alia and Ranbir. Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan also have been sharing cute photos from the Mehendi and wedding ceremony on social media.

Now, reportedly, Alia and Ranbir will host a wedding reception-cum-get together for all industry friends.

