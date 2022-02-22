Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma spend quality time with sister Riddhima Kapoor & others; See fun PICS

It’s always fun catching up with and spending time with one’s cousins. There are a lot of conversations, laughs, and of course, selfies. Bollywood celebs are no different in this regard because after all, family is special for all. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her social media space, and shared a slew of pictures featuring her cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Nitasha Nanda, and Anisha Malhotra Jain.

A few moments back, Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen with cousins Kareena, Karisma, and Nitasha. Riddhima’s cousin sister-in-law and wife of Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain had also joined them for the midweek get-together. In the pictures, all five ladies can be seen dressed rather stylishly. In a couple of pictures, Karisma can be seen clicking a selfie, while the others struck poses for the picture.

Kareena reshared these pictures on her Instagram stories. She also added an adorable sticker that read ‘Sisters’.

A few hours back, Kareena had shared a selfie inside an elevator, showcasing her chic casual attire. The actress could be seen dressed in a striped tee-shirt which she styled with a pair of dark blue denim pants. Her hair was styled in a bun with a middle parting. She also carried a sling bag with her.

On the work front, Kareena will be soon seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the lead. The film’s release has been postponed quite a few times due to the pandemic and lockdowns. It is now slated to release theatrically on the 11th of August.

