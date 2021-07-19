Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her dinner for 'Monday night clean'; See Pic to know how

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a glimpse of her 'clean' Monday dinner after a fun weekend with her bestie Amrita Arora.

It was a busy weekend for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she enjoyed a fun Saturday night with her best friend Amrita Arora and other close buddies at home. But, it looks like that her Monday night was all about detox after the weekend and her recent post on her social media handle gives us a glimpse of the same. The gorgeous superstar, who welcomed her second child in February this year, has been working out regularly and balancing her diet with it.

Now, we caught a glimpse of Kareena's 'clean' dinner and well, it certainly will leave you inspired. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a photo of her Monday night dinner and dubbed it as 'clean'. In the photo, we can see a glimpse of her plate that was filled with assorted vegetables with a healthy drink on the side. From mushrooms to bell peppers to Broccoli, we could see Kareena relishing a healthy mix of vegetables to keep it 'clean' on Monday night. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Monday night clean" with a heart and a running emoticon.

Recently, Kareena shared a photo with Amrita from her girls get together at home and gave all a glimpse of her strong bond with her bestie. The photo from the get together of Kareena and Amrita went viral on social media.

Apart from this, Kareena has been in the headlines owing to her pregnancy bible that will soon be out. The actress has expressed her thoughts about both her pregnancies in the book. Recently, a photo of Kareena with her second son Jeh went viral on social media and fans have been gushing over the two. Her son's name also was revealed by her father Randhir Kapoor in a chat with a news portal. Since the announcement of her book, fans have been waiting for Kareena's book to get more insights about her motherhood journey.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . Kareena plays Aamir's love interest in the film. During the shoot of the film, Kareena was pregnant with her second child, Jeh. The film is based on Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and directed by Advait Chandan. It also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in a pivotal role. Initially, the film was supposed to release on Christmas in 2020. However, later it was postponed owing to the COVID 19 situation in the country.

